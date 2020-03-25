John Mayer Mocks Celebrities Singing "Imagine"

Have you seen the recent video of a bunch of celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine"? The video shows stars like Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, and more singing a small piece of the song in their homes and it was all spliced together to make one big happy "we're all in this together" moment.

Well if you were wondering why John Mayer didn't make the cut, he said he was asked, but he completely misunderstood the assignment.

On his Instagram, he cleared up the whole thing. He said he thought he was supposed to sing "Imagine" by Ariana Grande, so here is the unedited video with his singing parts back in.

John Mayer has never been one to take things too seriously. Is he sorry? Pretty sure he's not.