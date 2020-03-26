Pizza 216 to Give Free Roll of Toilet Paper with Each Take-Out Order
Cleveland Restaurant Helping Out in More Ways Than One
There have been a lot of problems during this crisis, and two of them have been restaurant closings and a toilet paper shortage. A downtown Cleveland restaurant is trying to take care of both.
Pizza 216 is giving away a free roll of toilet paper with every take-out order.
So the next time you're hungry and you also really don't feel like stopping at the grocery store to fight for that last package of tp on the shelf, just know that there's someone out there that's got your back...side.
Our pizza line will be open daily from 12 - 8 PM, Monday - Saturday serving pizza only until further notice. Order Take-Out to pick up any of our signature pizzas and a FREE roll of toilet paper! Our menu for takeout and options for food delivery can be found using this link... pizza216.com We currently use UberEats, GrubHub & Postmates We encourage you to continue supporting local restaurants and businesses as we make it through these times together. Pizza (216) (216) 741-7992 401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114