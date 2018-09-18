Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Is Everything

This morning, Brie Larson made an appearance on Good Morning America from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., to help launch the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Captain Marvel - Official Trailer

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th, 2019.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ 'Captain Marvel' is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.