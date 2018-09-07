Where Are The Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges of Bud Light In Cleveland?
We're trying to find the locations!
September 7, 2018
Cleveland.com has 7 of the 10 beer locations for the victory fridge and are still looking for the other 3!
Where are they?
- Panini’s – Westlake
- Barley House – Cleveland
- Grayton Rd. Tavern – Cleveland
- Basement at the Lakes –Akron
- Grindstone Taphouse – Berea
- Merry Arts Pub – Lakewood
- Game On – Lakewood
Apparently there are a few fridges in the stadium as well!
Does that count as part of the ten? It's a bit confusing, isn't it?
We’ve confirmed 7 of the 10 bars that have a free beer fridge for when the Browns win a game. Do you know the bars we’re missing? pic.twitter.com/ur1eiLwt3i— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 6, 2018