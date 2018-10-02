Brynn Elliott On LIVE With Kelly And Ryan

Last week our friend Brynn Elliott gave her first performance on national TV during LIVE with Kelly and Ryan when she played her hit, "Might Not Like Me."

You can watch her performance here.

If you recall, Elliott made a stop in Cleveland earlier this summer and gave an intimate performance during our Free Lunch at Perk Park. You can check out the pictures here.

Lucky for us, in the midst of her national TV appearances -- including her most recent one on TRL -- she's making another stop in Cleveland to join us for the first Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour on October 11th. Elliott, along with up-and-comer Whitney Woerz, will be providing another intimate performance for the guests of the event.

Learn more about how you can get up close and personal with Brynn Elliott while helping us raise money for a great cause here.