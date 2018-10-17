Watch Our Friend Brynn Elliott Perform On TODAY

Our great friend Brynn Elliott performed her hit single 'Might Not Like Me' on TODAY and we couldn't be more excited for her!

Video of Brynn Elliott - Might Not like Me - Best Audio - Today With Kathie Lee &amp; Hoda - October 16, 2018

We've spent a lot of time with Brynn over the past few months and we were quick to learn how talented, sincere and genuine she is as both an artist and a friend. Most recently she dedicated her time to help us support VeloSano and the Cleveland Clinic in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at our inaugural Pink Party & Happiness Hour.

Donned in all pink, Brynn performed 'Might Not Like Me' and a few other hits in front of an intimate audience at Metro Lexus.

You can see the photos here.

Her participation and performance helped us raise over $1,000 to donate to breast cancer research that is taking place right here in Cleveland. Thank you, Brynn!

Our friend @brynnelliott rocked the @TODAYshow yesterday, not even one week after playing here in Cleveland! -- pic.twitter.com/oAtqz6Fpzr — samantha -- (@samanthasevero) October 17, 2018

