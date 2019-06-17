BLOOMINGTON, MN - SEPTEMBER 1: Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of its new store format today at a grand opening ceremony at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. The new store was designed to make Build-A-Bear Worksho

Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Promotion Is Back

With a new plan to manage crowds!

June 17, 2019
Everyone's favorite Build-A-Bear promotion is back, but this time they have a plan to manage the crowds.

Last year when they launched their "pay your age" promotion thousands of people lined up to get their hands on a new furry little buddy, and it got so crazy that they had to end up closing multiple stores due to "safety concerns."  

This year they have a plan for the craziness, and people had until Sunday to sign up on their website for a chance to be one of 200,000 people selected with a special ticket.

Winners will be notified June 21st, and 10 of those 200,000 selected will be chosen to have a Build-A-Bear birthday party!

 

