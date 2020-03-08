Billie Eilish's Brother Is A Powerhouse Talent

Finneas O'Connell is the older brother of Billie Eilish. Most people may not know that Finneas is also a song writer and producer. He has produced some oh Billie's biggest songs such as the 007 theme "No Time To Die."

However, there are songs he wrote and produced that most people don't even know about.

Late night DEBUT BABY A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas) on Dec 11, 2019 at 10:28pm PST

For example, he helped produced Selena Gomez's hit "Lose You to Love Me." That song is a mega hit that Q104 plays all the time! He also helped produce "Used to This," by Camila Cabello. In addition to those songs, he co-wrote and produced for Ashe, Rebecca Black, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

One thing I admire is that Finneas does his work, and gets paid on the low without everyone knowing what he does. Finneas doesn't brag about his hits, he just lets you sing them.Thats the best way to get paid in the business in my opinion.



The talent clearly runs in the family!

A note to all the parents out there, if you want to make sure you're taken care of when your old, HAVE TALENTED KIDS!