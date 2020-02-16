Janet Jackson Is Ready To Hit The Road

Janet Jackson has already had a legendary carrer. Jackson has one every award imaginable; From grammy's, MTV, BET, and Vma awards. also selling 10's of millions of records world wide. One would think that an entertainer of that maginitude; who has acheived so much would sit down and get far somewhere. However Tthats not how Janet is. She said "I'm gonna shake the world up, just cause I can!" On her instagram she announced her new tour called the "Black Diamond World Tour". One of her stops is in Cleveland on July 28th at Rocket Morgage Feild House. Her tickets to that show are on sale now! I dont know about anybody else but I'm going to see Janet! She's been my crush since I was 6 years old. I hope I see you there too!