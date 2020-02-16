Janet Jackson Is Ready To Hit The Road

Janet Jackson has already had a legendary carrer. Jackson has one every award imaginable; From grammy's, MTV, BET, and VMA awards, also selling tens of millions of records worldwide.

One would think that an entertainer of that maginitude, who has acheived so much, would sit down and get fat somewhere.

Thats not how Janet is. Im sure she thought to herself "I'm gonna shake the world up, just cause I can!" On her Instagram she announced her new tour called the "Black Diamond World Tour."

One of her stops is in Cleveland on July 28th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Her tickets to that show are on sale now! I don't know about anybody else but I'm going to see Janet! She's been my crush since I was 6 years old. I hope I see you there too!