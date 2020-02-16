Janet Jackson Is Ready To Hit The Road

Ms. Jackson talks new album and tour

February 16, 2020
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson has already had a legendary carrer. Jackson has one every award imaginable; From grammy's, MTV, BET, and VMA awards, also selling tens of millions of records worldwide.

One would think that an entertainer of that maginitude, who has acheived so much, would sit down and get fat somewhere.

Thats not how Janet is. Im sure she thought to herself "I'm gonna shake the world up, just cause I can!" On her Instagram she announced her new tour called the "Black Diamond World Tour."

Tickets are now on-sale U guys at janetjackson.com ------#BlackDiamondWorldTour

One of her stops is in Cleveland on July 28th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Her tickets to that show are on sale now! I don't know about anybody else but I'm going to see Janet! She's been my crush since I was 6 years old. I hope I see you there too!

