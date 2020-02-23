I Promise Children's Book Will Be Published By LeBron James

LeBron James is really going hard with this whole "I Promise" thing. First he hit Akron witht the I Promise school. After that he announced the I Promise village, an apartment complex for people with inadequate housing.

Now, Akron's favorite son is making the I Promise kids book.

The book is called..... wait for it..... I Promise!Creative title right?

The book is expected to be released in August of 2020. Right on time for school to start.

If you're a parent you can pre-order the book now.