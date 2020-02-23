I Promise Children's Book Will Be Published By LeBron James
LeBron James is making a children's book called I Promise
LeBron James is really going hard with this whole "I Promise" thing. First he hit Akron witht the I Promise school. After that he announced the I Promise village, an apartment complex for people with inadequate housing.
Now, Akron's favorite son is making the I Promise kids book.
Our own children’s book⁉️ What!! @ljfamfoundation @ipromiseschool Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here. Never settling no matter the opportunities or chapters we add to this journey and now we get to share our promise and our story with kids and families everywhere. I can’t wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day. ---- Middle school edition next. -- -- @harpercollins
The book is called..... wait for it..... I Promise!Creative title right?
The book is expected to be released in August of 2020. Right on time for school to start.
If you're a parent you can pre-order the book now.