Selena Gomez Is Officially Done With Justin Bieber

Have you ever dated somebody toxic? Is there a relationship in your past that you wish you could take back? If yes, then you're not alone. Sometimes, we don't even realize how toxic the relatiobship is, until you leave it. Selena Gomez recently stated in an interview that she is offically over her ex, Justin Bieber.

Gomez stated that the song "Lose You To Love Me" was about him!

If you listen to the song it doesn't even sound like Gomez is even mad. It honestly sounds like shes in a better place mentally.

Sometimes the things we think we love the most are the things that are dragging us down the most.

I don't want you to get the wrong idea, as this blog post isn't intended to bash Justin Bieber. It's simply to say that sometimes you have to lose someone to love yourself.