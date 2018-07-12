Cedar Point Is Building An Indoor Sports Center

Cedar Point will begin work on a new indoor sports center which will come up to a grand total of $28 million.

It's a companion piece to the outdoor sports park which came out last year.

The indoor sports center is scheduled for a mid-2019 opening and will have a championship arena, 10 basketball courts (or 20 volleyball courts), and wrestling facilties.

The outdoor park focuses on baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse.

The money will be coming from a bed tax imposed in Erie County ($23 million) while Cedar Point will pick up 5 million and the land.