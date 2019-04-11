Cedar Point Adds Monster Jam Thunder Alley For A Limited Time This Summer

As if Cedar Point’s summer of 2019 wasn’t big enough, it’s about to get even bigger when Monster Jam Thunder Alley roars into the park!

Monster Jam Thunder Alley brings some of the biggest and baddest Monster Jam trucks directly to fans for a limited-time (May 18 – June 30).

Monster Jam Thunder Alley’s larger-than-life activities include:

Monster Jam Thunder Alley

At Monster Jam Thunder Alley, five of Monster Jam’s biggest superstars have taken over a part of the park. Each truck’s personality and legacy are on display in unique, never-before-seen ways. Guests can create larger-than-life photo ops and memories, get up close to and sit inside real Monster Jam trucks, including Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon®, Max-D™ and Zombie™, and explore immersive and interactive areas and elements to feel the excitement that is Monster Jam.

Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck Experience

Guests can strap in for an unforgettable ride in a real Monster Jam truck. Board an all-new, 10-passenger Grave Digger or Megalodon truck for an unforgettable ride on a thrilling Freestyle-inspired course. Once on board, guests will feel the roar of real Monster Jam action as the truck tackles the most obstacles on any ride truck track ever built.

Monster Jam Garage

Guests can interact with and learn how Monster Jam trucks come to life in this first-of-its kind Monster Jam Garage experience. They’ll have the opportunity to touch, feel and turn real Monster Jam elements that make these mechanical marvels soar. Guests can see how a 1,500-horsepower engine works, turn enormous 645-pound tires on an axle, see how oversized shocks absorb punishing landings and crank the gears inside of a real transmission.

Monster Jam Build-a-Truck

The little ones can let their imaginations take over as they build their very own mini Monster Jam truck. A nominal fee is required for this activity.

Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area

Young Monster Jam fans can create their own Monster Jam action using authentic Monster Jam die-cast replicas on a miniature version of a Monster Jam track, complete with ramps and obstacles. A special soundtrack will put the fans in the action with sounds of an announcer, revving engines and more.

Monster Jam Treats

Some of the exciting food and beverage offerings found at Monster Jam live events are coming to the park and will feature unique Monster Jam food and beverage exclusive to the park event.

For more information on Monster Jam Thunder Alley or to purchase a Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Experience VIP package, visit cedarpoint.com.