This Year, Get Them Chick-fil-A For Valentine's Day

Forget the flowers and the trip to the candy store, this year get your lover the gift of chicken.

Why not stop by Chick-fil-A for Valentine’s Day?

Participating Chick-fil-A locations will offer a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.

The trays were available at restaurants starting Jan. 21.

You can even check 'em out and pre-order them here.