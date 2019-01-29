This Year, Get Them Chick-fil-A For Valentine's Day
It's the perfect gift!
January 29, 2019
Forget the flowers and the trip to the candy store, this year get your lover the gift of chicken.
Why not stop by Chick-fil-A for Valentine’s Day?
Participating Chick-fil-A locations will offer a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.
The trays were available at restaurants starting Jan. 21.
You can even check 'em out and pre-order them here.