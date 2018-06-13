'Wonder Woman 1984': Everything to Know

In 2019, Wonder Woman will return to the past.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday (June 13) that production on the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman has begun. The new film, titled Wonder Woman 1984, is set -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- during the '80s and stars actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Ahead, everything we know about Wonder Woman 1984 so far.

When does Wonder Woman 1984 come out?

Warner Bros. will release the sequel on Nov. 1, 2019.

Who's starring in Wonder Woman 1984?

In addition to Gadot, actress Kristen Wiig has been cast as the film's villain, Cheetah. Also starring in Wonder Woman 1984 is former Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal (playing an undisclosed role) and Chris Pine (who returns as Steve Trevor).

Did Steve Trevor die in the first Wonder Woman movie?

Yes, he did. Trevor sacrificed himself for the greater good and to teach Wonder Woman about love and humanity. It's unclear how Trevor will return for the new film, which takes place 70 years after he died, but Pine is confirmed to star as the World War I vet: Warner Bros. released a photo of the actor in character as Trevor (see it below).

Warner Bros.

Who is directing Wonder Woman 1984?

Patty Jenkins, who was behind the camera for the original blockbuster, is back for the sequel.

Who wrote Wonder Woman 1984?

In addition to Jenkins, it was reported that former DC Chief Creative Officier Geoff Johns and Expendables writer Dave Callaham worked on the screenplay for Wonder Woman 2. Warner Bros. made no mention of the screenwriters, however, in its press release announcing the film's production start.

What's the plot of Wonder Woman 1984?

Details about the Wonder Woman 2 story are scarce, but Warner Bros. did provide this little tidbit: "Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah."

Who is the Cheetah?

The Cheetah, the character played by Kristen Wiig, is a longtime archenemy of Wonder Woman.

What happened to Wonder Woman since the original film?

Gadot's Wonder Woman last appeared onscreen in 2017's Justice League, where she helped Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Cyborg battle Steppenwolf. That film took place in the modern era and didn't mention Wonder Woman's time on Earth in the 1980s.

Wonder Woman 1984 is out next year.