Cinema At The Square 2018 Lineup Announced!

Playhouse Square is back at it with another year of thirteen fan favorite films which will be watched on the large screen in the Connor Palace. The best part of all of this? Tickets are only $5!

It’s the twenty-first year for Cinema at the Square, and among the entires, eight of them have never been shown on the big screen previously in the long-running series.

Seniors and students can get in for $4 dollars per ticket. Visit playhousqaure.org/cinema for tickets, or call 216-241-6000. Ten or more in your group? Get a discount at 216-640-8600.

Check out the schedule here:

WEEK 1

The Red Shoes Thursday, August 2 7:30 p.m.

Casablanca Friday, August 3 7:30 p.m.

Cool Runnings Saturday, August 4 2:00 p.m.

Casablanca Sunday, August 5 2:00 p.m.

WEEK 2

National Lampoon’s Vacation Thursday, August 9 7:30 p.m.

Shawshank Redemption Friday, August 10 7:30 p.m.

Goldfinger Saturday, August 11 2:00 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me Saturday, August 11 7:30 p.m.

Hook Sunday, August 12 2:00 p.m.

WEEK 3

Hocus Pocus Thursday, August 16 7:30 p.m.

The Fugitive Friday, August 17 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard Saturday, August 18 2:00 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Saturday, August 18 7:30 p.m.

An American in Paris Sunday, August 19 2:00 p.m.