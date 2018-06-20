Cinema At The Square 2018 Lineup Announced!

Nothing Better Then Watching The Classics on the Big Screen

June 20, 2018
Playhouse Square is back at it with another year of thirteen fan favorite films which will be watched on the large screen in the Connor Palace. The best part of all of this? Tickets are only $5! 

It’s the twenty-first year for Cinema at the Square, and among the entires, eight of them have never been shown on the big screen previously in the long-running series. 

Seniors and students can get in for $4 dollars per ticket. Visit playhousqaure.org/cinema for tickets, or call 216-241-6000. Ten or more in your group? Get a discount at 216-640-8600. 

Check out the schedule here: 

WEEK 1

The Red Shoes                                     Thursday, August 2           7:30 p.m.

Casablanca                                        Friday, August 3                7:30 p.m.

Cool Runnings                                     Saturday, August 4           2:00 p.m.

Casablanca                                          Sunday, August 5              2:00 p.m.

 

WEEK 2

National Lampoon’s Vacation                 Thursday, August 9            7:30 p.m.

Shawshank Redemption                         Friday, August 10             7:30 p.m.

Goldfinger                                            Saturday, August 11          2:00 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me                         Saturday, August 11          7:30 p.m.

Hook                                                  Sunday, August 12            2:00 p.m.

 

WEEK 3

Hocus Pocus                                       Thursday, August 16         7:30 p.m.

The Fugitive                                         Friday, August 17             7:30 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard                                 Saturday, August 18          2:00 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s                            Saturday, August 18          7:30 p.m.

An American in Paris                            Sunday, August 19            2:00 p.m.    

