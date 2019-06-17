73 Cleveland Bars Allowed To Stay Open Late On All Star Weekend

Cleveland! July 5th-9th the MLB All Star Weekend will be taking over the city as the best ball players in the world will be coming to our beautiful city.

It is going to be one big party, and we got you covered with the 73 bars that will be open till 4 a.m. all weekend long.

Under the "major event" special exemption these bars will be allowed to stay open late.

House of Blues Cleveland

Clevelander Bar and Grille

Lago Flats

Harry Buffalo East 4th

Townhall

Barley House

Rebol

Chocolate Bar 9

Tenk Building

Flannery's Pub

Mabel's BBQ

Lola Bistro

Crazy Horse East 13th St.

Parnells At Playhouse

Nano Brew

Bier Markt/Bar Cento

Market Garden Brewery

One in same Permit

Wild Eagle Saloon

Metropolitan at the 9

Jack Cleveland Casino

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

Renaissance Cleveland

Treehouse

City Tap Cleveland

Whistle & Keg

Wonder Bar

Aloft Cleveland Downtown

Corner Alley

Marriott Hotel

Beerhead Bar and Eatery

Ritz Carlton Hotel

Cleveland Crowne Plaza

Doubletree By Hilton

Hilton Cleveland Downtown

Red the Steakhouse

Diamond Club

Rumor Bar and Lounge

Greenhouse Tavern

Nick's Sports Corner

AJ Rocco

Westin Cleveland Downtown & Patio

The Nauti Mermaid

Moriaritys Pub

Wilberts

Mac's Sports Grill

Velvet Dog

ABC Tavern

XYZ Tavern

Ontario Street Cafe

Rebar

Gateway Bar & Grill

Hyatt Regency Cleveland

Victory Alley

Christie's Cabaret

Johnny's Downtown

Panini's Gateway

Winking Lizard of Gateway

Liquid

Brickstone

Magnolia

FWD Flats

Hilarities Comedy Club

Park Social Lounge

Remember to drink responsibly, and let's show the world what we are all about!

Fun times ahead Cleveland!