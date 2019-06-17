73 Cleveland Bars Allowed To Stay Open Late On All Star Weekend
More like the 4th (am) of July, right?
June 17, 2019
Cleveland! July 5th-9th the MLB All Star Weekend will be taking over the city as the best ball players in the world will be coming to our beautiful city.
It is going to be one big party, and we got you covered with the 73 bars that will be open till 4 a.m. all weekend long.
Under the "major event" special exemption these bars will be allowed to stay open late.
- House of Blues Cleveland
- Clevelander Bar and Grille
- Lago Flats
- Harry Buffalo East 4th
- Townhall
- Barley House
- Rebol
- Chocolate Bar 9
- Tenk Building
- Flannery's Pub
- Mabel's BBQ
- Lola Bistro
- Crazy Horse East 13th St.
- Parnells At Playhouse
- Nano Brew
- Bier Markt/Bar Cento
- Market Garden Brewery
- One in same Permit
- Wild Eagle Saloon
- Metropolitan at the 9
- Jack Cleveland Casino
- Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
- Renaissance Cleveland
- Treehouse
- City Tap Cleveland
- Whistle & Keg
- Wonder Bar
- Aloft Cleveland Downtown
- Corner Alley
- Marriott Hotel
- Beerhead Bar and Eatery
- Ritz Carlton Hotel
- Cleveland Crowne Plaza
- Doubletree By Hilton
- Hilton Cleveland Downtown
- Red the Steakhouse
- Diamond Club
- Rumor Bar and Lounge
- Greenhouse Tavern
- Nick's Sports Corner
- AJ Rocco
- Westin Cleveland Downtown & Patio
- The Nauti Mermaid
- Moriaritys Pub
- Wilberts
- Mac's Sports Grill
- Velvet Dog
- ABC Tavern
- XYZ Tavern
- Ontario Street Cafe
- Rebar
- Gateway Bar & Grill
- Hyatt Regency Cleveland
- Victory Alley
- Christie's Cabaret
- Johnny's Downtown
- Panini's Gateway
- Winking Lizard of Gateway
- Liquid
- Brickstone
- Magnolia
- FWD Flats
- Hilarities Comedy Club
- Park Social Lounge
Remember to drink responsibly, and let's show the world what we are all about!
Fun times ahead Cleveland!