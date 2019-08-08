Cleveland Browns Preseason Guide!

Ticket Procedure:

The FirstEnergy Stadium uses mobile tickets and will NOT accept hard copy, PDF tickets, or screenshots! Use the Browns Mobile App, have your mobile tickets ready upon getting to the stadium gates.

Get all the information you need at: https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/mobiletickets

Preseason Tickets Availability.

Single-game tickets for two home preseason games are still being sold: www.ClevelandBrowns.com/tickets

Traffic and Parking

People attending the game are encouraged to be in Cleveland by 5:30pm. East 9th, West 3rd Street, Lakeside Avenue and West 6th will be nightmares, so take that into according.

East 9th and West 3rd will be closed between Lakeside Avenue and First Energy Stadium (including the Shoreway/State Route 2 exits that arei in the space).

Your best places to park will be in the lots north of Superior Ave., south of Lakeside Ave. and parking lots in the Galleria and Warehouse District.

Get more info and options at www.clevelandbrowns.com/parking

Clear Bags!

Each fan gets one clear plastic bag that CANNOT exceed 12x6x12 or a clutch bag the size of a hand. Backbags and other large carriers are prohibited.

