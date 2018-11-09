You''ll have to see this Britton Colquitt local ad to believe it

Local company Power Home Solar won the internet on Friday after their ad with Cleveland Browns punter Britton Colquitt went viral on Twitter.

Video of Power Home Solar&#039;s Cleveland Browns commercial (full)

It turns out, Power Home Solar is actually teaming up with the Browns to do a pretty cool thing.

To help spread the word about our new partnership with the Cleveland Browns, Power Home Solar CEO Jayson Waller created a fun commercial with the help of his son and Browns punter Britton Colquitt. It is indeed amazing what solar power can do for your home! Power Home will be installing solar panels at FirstEnergy Stadium, making the Browns the second NFL franchise to have solar panels installed by Power Home.

Regardless, the company is getting a lot of attention. Good for them. And good for Britton for being a good sport.