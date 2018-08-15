What You Need To Know About The Browns First Pre-Season Game

The Cleveland Browns have their first home pre-season game of the year on Friday against the Buffalo Bills! You'll get to see all of the new Browns players in action, including quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield!

If you are going to the game, Friday at 7:30 pm, there are obviously some NFL stadium policies you should be aware of.

Here's what you should know:

ALCOHOL

Cleveland Browns fans are encouraged to drink responsibly. Proper identification is necessary to purchase any alcoholic beverage. The purchase limit may be reduced and sales may be discontinued at any time at the discretion of stadium management. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium if they are visibly intoxicated. Disorderly behavior will result in ejection from the stadium without refund.

Fans must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and consume alcohol. All fans under 30 years of age will be required to show I.D.

Limit of two beers sold per fan per purchase at concessions and from vendors. Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.

BAG POLICY

Visit www.NFL.com/allclear for more information.

BANNERS/SIGNS

Banners and signs are permitted, but must be in good taste, cannot obstruct another fan’s view and cannot cover any stadium signage. They may not contain commercial messages, logos or political endorsements. Signs on poles or sticks, constructed of wood or metal material are also not permitted. Fans are permitted to hang banners and signs that adhere to these guidelines along the field wall as long as they do not interfere with any messaging placed by the Browns, their partners or the NFL. Management reserves the right to determine what signs are in violation of stadium policy and confiscate signs that are in violation stadium policy.

CAMERAS

Cameras and video cameras (camcorders) are allowed, but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of the game. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Video cameras may not be used to reproduce the game.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

Click here to view our full Fan Code of Conduct policy.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Guests are permitted to bring small food items into FirstEnergy Stadium for personal consumption. Food items should be brought in a clear plastic bag. Beverages of any kind are prohibited.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Click here to view our full list of prohibited items.

RE-ENTRY

Re-entry into the stadium is prohibited. Fans may NOT leave the stadium and re-enter on the same ticket during any event.

SMOKING

In compliance with Chapter 3794 of the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Plus, if you plan on PARKING at or near FirstEnergy Stadium, here are some things to know as far as TRANSPORTATION to and from the stadium is concerned.

Arrive Early

Fans are encouraged to arrive to Downtown Cleveland no later than one hour prior to kickoff to ensure they are able to enter the game and arrive at their seats prior to kickoff.

Traffic

Vehicles commuting into Downtown Cleveland are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s E 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street, particularly approaching and after noon.

Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side.

Fans are encouraged to; download the Browns Mobile App and sign up for Game Day Traffic Alert Notifications, and listen to the team’s pregame radio broadcasts on 92.3 The Fan for important traffic & parking updates.

Parking Lots

Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots, outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations, including the North Coast Harbor Lot and the Dock 32.

Most recommended lots are located north of Superior Avenue and south of North Marginal Road and will help efficiently balance individual traffic time with a manageable walk to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Browns fans may also reserve parking spaces in other nearby parking garages and lots through ParkMobile in advance of the game or on gameday.

New walking routes, particularly for those accessing the Muni Lot, have been created to improve ingress and egress for both pedestrians and vehicles.

For more information regarding downtown transportation and parking options, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Cleveland page.

DIRECTIONS

If traveling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to park at the Municipal Lot, your travel time will be reduced by exiting at Exit 196, South Marginal Road, and following the roadway to the Municipal Lot.

If traveling westbound on I-90 from the east and intending to park on the North Marginal at one of the surface lots at Burke Airport or in that area, exit at E. 55th Street and follow North Marginal to the lots. Again, this will eliminate delays for you at E. 9th Street.

If traveling from the east westbound on I-90, and your intended parking location is off any of the major cross streets in downtown Cleveland, for example, Lakeside, St. Clair, Superior, Chester, and Euclid, follow I-90 west around Dead Man’s Curve exiting either Superior/St. Clair, or Chester, or Prospect exit, and travel westbound to your intended parking destination.

If traveling from the west or south, either northbound on I 71 or eastbound on I 90, and your intended parking location is off any of the major cross streets in downtown Cleveland (Lakeside, St. Clair, Superior, Chester, and Euclid), please do not exit on E.9th. Follow the highway to the Superior or the Lakeside exit and then travel westbound to your parking destination.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Due to limited parking, we encourage guests to use the RTA when coming to the stadium. For more information call 216-621-9500 or visit www.riderta.com.