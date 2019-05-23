Cavs replace Cavalier Girls with co-ed 'PowerHouse' dance team

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters announced a new-look game entertainment experience for the upcoming 2019-2020 season to coincide with the newly re-named Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The restructuring and updated concept approach includes five new teams, two name changes, and a transition to co-ed groups for the core dance performance teams with the returning Scream Team and the all-new Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team and Monsters Top Line Dance Team.

This transition also includes a move away from the prior traditional dance team concepts for the Cavs and Monsters.

“Our dance and entertainment teams are always evolving, and we want them to reflect the most contemporary and innovative approach to crowd engagement and entertainment we can provide,” said Senior Manager of Dance and Entertainment Katie Gibbons. “We’re very excited to introduce fans to these new concepts and teams as we continue to strive to have the best and most diverse fan experience in the NBA, AHL and NBA G League.”

Debuting this season is the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, a competitive level precision team specializing in high-energy tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography.

Also new for the 2019-2020 season is the Monsters Top Line Dance Team, a group that will elevate the game experience by performing powerful and entertaining routines directly on the ice that will have fans hyped and out of their seats at Monsters home games.

In addition to the PowerHouse Dance Team, Cavs fans can expect to see select performances from the Cavs Dancing Dads, a group of fun-loving dads with extraordinary dance moves, Cavs Star Squad, an all-kids team with explosive performances featuring high-flying stunts and acrobatics, and The Pogoliers, an incredible group of athletes performing tricks, flips and leaps up to 10 feet in the air all while on extreme pogo sticks!

Additionally, fans can expect to see these fan favorites back for another year of fun:

Scream Team - Returning for its 15th season, this dance crew of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers are known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They’re energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to wow fans, on-and-off the court.

The Slam Squad (formerly C-Town Throwdown) - A high-flying dunk team comprised of athletic, enthusiastic flyers with a knack for taking it to the rim. The dunk team is back for its 10th season of thrilling the crowd with increasingly challenging and mind-boggling dunk moves.

216Stix (formerly The QStix) - A highly talented, rhythm pounding drumline who use buckets, trash cans and anything that can help make a body-moving beat.

the minis - A group of fun and enthusiastic kids who love entertaining the Cleveland community. They’re ready to spend another season spreading energy throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wine and Goldies - A group of local seniors who still have the moves! This animated dance crew performs on center court to classic hits, oldies but goodies and today’s top 40 in front of the best fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Moondog - Named one of the best mascots in the NBA, his energetic presence is beloved by Cavs fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and in the community. Moondog is passionate, loyal and paper-trained.

Sir CC - Historical. Hysterical. The Cavs mascot Sir CC is an original expression of the Wine and Gold and has been a Cleveland Cavaliers fan since the 1970-1971 season! He can be seen at every home game and throughout Ohio, sharing his love for Cavs basketball.

Sully - Sullivan C. Goal, the mascot for the Cleveland Monsters, loves getting fans excited for Monsters Hockey and never misses a game!