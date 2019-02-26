Donate To The Greater Cleveland Food Bank At A Cavs Game!

You can become a Q104 Hunger Hero by doing the simplest of things to contribute to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Harvest for Hunger campaign!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to make it easy for you to help us reach our goal.

On Cavs games at Quicken Loans Arena on Monday March 18th vs. Detroit, Wednesday March 20th vs. Milwaukee, and Friday March 22nd vs. Los Angeles, you can contribute!

Fans can donate non-perishable food items to the campaign at all Quicken Loans Arena entrances.

On Monday night's 7 pm game against the Pistons AND Friday's 7:30 pm game vs. the Clippers, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will benefit from the night's 50/50 raffle as well!

Hope to see you downtown and support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank!