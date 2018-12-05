Christmas Bars And Bar Crawls In Cleveland

Ready for some adult holiday fun in northeast Ohio? There's only a few more weekends left to enjoy before the end of December hits, so get out before its too late!

Here are some local Cleveland area bars that have gone all in on the holiday theme:

Miracle at The Spotted Owl (710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland)

Now to Dec. 31

This bar in Tremont has transformed into a winter wonderland! Normally known for their unique hand-crafted cocktails, this month, they are stepping up their game with holiday-themed drinks.

Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room (2527 West 25th St., Cleveland)

Now to Dec. 31

You'll never want to go anywhere else in Ohio City after drinking at Porco. This month, it's all about holiday-themed tropical cocktails.

That Christmas Bar (2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton)

Noon to 12 am Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 pm Sunday, and 4 to 11 pm Monday through Thursday

If you live in the Akron/Canton area, you know that this place is THE go-to pop-up bar, and it'll definitely get you in the spirit!

The Christmas Corner Bar (18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood)

Open now through Dec. 31

Perhaps the most festive Christmas bar in Cleveland, The Christmas Corner Bar at Around the Corner has decorations everywhere. Christmas karaoke is the claim to fame, starting Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm.

Lake Effects (Corner of E. 9th and Euclid Ave, downtown Cleveland)

Now through Dec. 31

Highlighted by a custom-built 20-foot bar that includes specialty cocktails, local holiday-themed beers and a limited menu of festive nibbles from Parker’s, Lake Effects is located next to the Kimpton Schofield Hotel. For every beer sold, Lake Effects will donate a dollar to Shoes and Clothes for Kids. Drink cocktails like the “Santa Clausmopolitan," “Clark Griswold” and the “Lake Effects Blitzzard.”

And here are some local bar crawls you can hit up before Christmas hits:

12 Bars of Charity (Flats East Bank)

Dec. 15th from 8 pm to midnight

12 Bars of Charity makes its way to Cleveland for the first time, and is a great way to be a Hunger Hero! The event is a friendly competition amongst 8 of the area's most popular charities, split up into teams, with the ultimate goal of having the most people signed up under their cause. It's $30 to participate and you get a sweatshirt, a$10 donation to the charity of your choice, free shuttle rides, and ridiculous drink specials at 12 bars.

Dashin’ Through The Bars (Flats East Bank and Warehouse District)

Dec. 8th from noon to 9 pm

Drink specials, light-up bracelet and color-changing cup. Portion of ticket price donated to Toys for Tots.

Santas in Tremont (Tremont)

Dec. 8th from 1:30 pm to 8 pm

A 1-mile run/walk around Tremont with an after party at The South Side. Registration starts at $25 and includes a shirt.

Ugly Sweater Crawl (Lakewood)

Dec. 8th from 2 pm to 10 pm

Tickets started at $20 and include a T-shirt, koozie and drink specials at participating bars.