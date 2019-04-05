Celebrate Dynguys Day in Cleveland in Gordon Square

On April 22nd, tens of thousands will congregate in the western neighborhoods of Cleveland to celebrate Dyngus Day.

Held the day after Easter, Dyngus Day is an annual event honoring Polish and Eastern European heritage.

The headquarters of the festival in the Gordon Square Arts Neighborhood boasts an outdoor stage with live music all day, ethnic Polish food and of course, piwo! The Dyngus Day parade and the Miss Dyngus Day competition are events that should not be missed!

Learn more about this incredibly fun day here and Na Zdrowie!

Here are the details and timing of the Dyngus Day celebration.

Opening Ceremony - 10:30AM

Dyngus Day Blessing - 4:00PM

Official Miss Dyngus Day Pageant - 5PM

Dyngus Day Parade - 6PM

Chardon Polka Band - 11AM

DJ Kishka - 1PM & 4:15PM

Don Wojtila Band - 2PM

Grammy Nominated Alex Meixner Band - 6:30PM

DJ Kishka Beer Heaven Tent

Dyngus Day Piwo

Art & Craft Market

Flight Cleveland Wine Tent

EventsMusicSpecial Features

Ther will also be free Lolly the Trolley Rides between Gordon Square, Ohio City, Tremont, and Hingetown.