Celebrate Dynguys Day in Cleveland in Gordon Square
Pass the paczki, please!
April 5, 2019
On April 22nd, tens of thousands will congregate in the western neighborhoods of Cleveland to celebrate Dyngus Day.
Held the day after Easter, Dyngus Day is an annual event honoring Polish and Eastern European heritage.
The headquarters of the festival in the Gordon Square Arts Neighborhood boasts an outdoor stage with live music all day, ethnic Polish food and of course, piwo! The Dyngus Day parade and the Miss Dyngus Day competition are events that should not be missed!
Learn more about this incredibly fun day here and Na Zdrowie!
Here are the details and timing of the Dyngus Day celebration.Events
- Opening Ceremony - 10:30AM
- Dyngus Day Blessing - 4:00PM
- Official Miss Dyngus Day Pageant - 5PM
- Dyngus Day Parade - 6PM
- Chardon Polka Band - 11AM
- DJ Kishka - 1PM & 4:15PM
- Don Wojtila Band - 2PM
- Grammy Nominated Alex Meixner Band - 6:30PM
- DJ Kishka Beer Heaven Tent
- Dyngus Day Piwo
- Art & Craft Market
- Flight Cleveland Wine Tent
Ther will also be free Lolly the Trolley Rides between Gordon Square, Ohio City, Tremont, and Hingetown.