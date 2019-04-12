Celebrate Dyngus Day In Cleveland In Style!

There is no better place in Ohio to dance a polka and drink a piwo (Polish for beer) than the Dyngus Day Cleveland celebration located in the heart of the city!

Each year on the Monday after Easter, tens of thousands gather for the traditional Polish holiday known as Dyngus Day or “Wet Monday” to celebrate the end of the Lenten season. DJ Kishka, a local Polka King, will be hosting the day’s events, which include polka music, a Miss Dyngus Day pageant, an accordion parade, a variety of locally made traditional Polish foods including pierogis, kielbasas and paczkis, and more!

The ninth annual and highly anticipated Dyngus Day Cleveland celebration will take place on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 from 10am – 9:30pm. The festival will take place on Detroit from W. 57th to W. 59th in the Gordon Square Arts District.

In addition, the event will also overflow into other surrounding neighborhoods including Tremont, Ohio City, Hingetown, and Gordon Square with over 20 official supporting venues! Guests to the festival will also receive FREE Lolly the Trolley rides throughout the various neighborhoods to and from the festival.

When it comes to delicious eats and tasty drinks, this year’s Dyngus Day Cleveland Festival will feature the following events and amenities:

Kishka’s Beer Heaven Tent – featuring seating, food, shopping, official merchandise, pussy willows and more!

Dyngus Day Piwo (NEW THIS YEAR!) – Celebrate the Polish-American tradition of Dyngus Day with Kolsch, the perfect beer to drink while you polka your dupa off! This is a LIMITED RELEASE brew, which will be on site at the Dyngus Day Cleveland Festival ONLY, brewed by Sibling Revelry Brewery.

Flight Cleveland Wine Tent (NEW THIS YEAR!) – This year, the event will feature a second main tent – the Flight Cleveland Wine Tent, on Detroit and 58th. Guests can enjoy five varieties of wine, and a great view of all the festival’s entertainment! And lots of extra seating!

Western Reserve Distillers Bar Tents (NEW THIS YEAR!) – a local distillery that will feature their vodka in a Polish Flag Shots, Jell-O shots, Bloody Mary’s (with Pope’s Bloody Mary mix and Randy’s Pickles, both locally owned and operated!)

DJ Kishka’s Art & Craft Market (NEW THIS YEAR!) – Head North on W. 58th Street and you will find 25 eclectic handmade artisans showing off their local product all within the Gordon Square Arts District.

Unique Polish Beers (Piwo)- Straight from Poland, Our Piwo from the heartland Tyskie, will be out in full force along with Miller Lite and Twisted Tea.

Key Events within Dyngus Day Cleveland Festival

This year’s main stage presented by Western Reserve Distillers, will feature local favorites, Chardon Polka Band from 11am – 1pm, and Don Wojtila Band from

2pm – 4pm.

Grammy nominated Alex Meixner Band will take the stage from 6:30pm – 9:30pm.

Ethnic food vendors include: The Pierogi Lady, Pierogi Joe, Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery, Cleveland Vegan, Banter, and Carmen’s, just to name a few.

Miss Dyngus Day Pageant – This fun pageant will feature five polish ladies who are competing for the title of Miss Dyngus Day, showing off who has the most

polish pride and heritage. This is one thing you don’t want to miss! The pageant will take place from 5pm – 6pm and a newly crowned winner will be named!

The Official Dyngus Day Accordion Parade – CALLING all accordion artists – join in on the fun with our accordion parade starting at 6 PM featuring an array of

floats, accordionists, and other guest appearances as we polka down Detroit from W. 58th to W. 65th and back!

The Official Dyngus Day blessing from St John Cantius at 4:15, along with a few words from Councilman Matt Zone, and others.

For more information on Dyngus Day, visit clevelanddyngus.com.