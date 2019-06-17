Things To Do For 'Visit Me In CLE' Weekend

The Cleveland visitor's center wants you to bring your friends and family to Cleveland this weekend, and there's plenty of reasons to do it.

Visit Me in CLE Weekend, happening June 21–23, invites you to heads to Burning River Festival, score discounts at area attractions, sun bathe at Edgewater Beach, and head to an Indians game.

The best part? Discounts! Seriously, there's a ton of them. Check 'em out here. Because if you've ever wanted to take a tour of your own city or save some cash on eating out or grabbing a drink, this is the weekend to do it!

We've highlighted some events for you here. Check out the full list.