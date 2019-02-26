Be A Hunger Hero At The 2019 Cleveland Auto Show
Its super easy to do your part
Help support the Cleveland Food Bank and Harvest for Hunger event by being a Q104 Hunger Hero this spring!
One way you can help is by attending the Cleveland Auto Show, running now through Sunday, March 3rd!
Guests can make a monetary or food donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at the designated locations within the I-X Center at the show.
Volunteers will collect Friday through Sunday at the follow times.
Friday nights: 5 pm to 8 pm.
Saturdays: 11 am to 8 pm.
Sundays: 11 am to 7 pm.