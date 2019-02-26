Be A Hunger Hero At The 2019 Cleveland Auto Show

Help support the Cleveland Food Bank and Harvest for Hunger event by being a Q104 Hunger Hero this spring!

One way you can help is by attending the Cleveland Auto Show, running now through Sunday, March 3rd!

Guests can make a monetary or food donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at the designated locations within the I-X Center at the show.

Volunteers will collect Friday through Sunday at the follow times.

Friday nights: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Saturdays: 11 am to 8 pm.

Sundays: 11 am to 7 pm.