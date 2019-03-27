Parking Restrictions For Indians Opening Day On Monday

The Cleveland Indians open the season Thursday on the road at Minnesota, and start their home slate on Monday afternoon against the White Sox at Progressive Field!

The game is scheduled for first pitch at 4:10 pm, but there are plenty of festivies going on beforehand at the park.

Parking restrictions in downtown Cleveland will be in effect from noon to midnight Monday. You know people will be downtown partying well before then.

Restrictions include:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street

If you don't want to go through the headache of paying $50 to park, or walking a half mile, or be at the risk of getting towed, use the RTA!