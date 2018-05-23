Eric Gebhardt

Cleveland Indians Announce New Mascot

Ketchup, Mustard and Onion have some new derby competition!

May 23, 2018
Entertainment
Features

Move over, Ketchup! There's a new racer in town! The Cleveland Indians have announced that fans will start seeing a new mascot around the ballpark. Meet Bacon, Sugardale's newest addition to the team.

Bacon will begin competing in the beloved Hot Dog Derby -- err, meat derby now? -- on Saturday, May 26th.

Some of the team's current mascots, the Tribe Hot Dogs, took to social media to tease Bacon's arrival late Tuesday.

We couldn't be more excited to welcome a new mascot to the team! We also can't help but wonder what crazy antics Bacon will get herself into.

Cleveland Indians
Tribe Hot Dogs
Bacon
Indians
Mascots