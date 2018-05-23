Cleveland Indians Announce New Mascot

Move over, Ketchup! There's a new racer in town! The Cleveland Indians have announced that fans will start seeing a new mascot around the ballpark. Meet Bacon, Sugardale's newest addition to the team.

Please welcome our newest @SugardaleFoods friend, BACON!!!!



You can catch her at the @Indians game making her debut THIS SATURDAY! -------- pic.twitter.com/xVYp6KfxDz — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018

Bacon will begin competing in the beloved Hot Dog Derby -- err, meat derby now? -- on Saturday, May 26th.

Some of the team's current mascots, the Tribe Hot Dogs, took to social media to tease Bacon's arrival late Tuesday.

Hey look! A package has arrived from @SugardaleFoods! Wonder what's inside?! ------ pic.twitter.com/tp3qWf7ygo — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 22, 2018

But.....but.... @SugardaleFoods, what is it?!



Will it be part of the Hot Dog Derby race this Saturday at the @Indians game?-------- pic.twitter.com/kKCtYthCQq — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 22, 2018

We found out who was causing all that ruckus in our mascot cage & also sent us that package from @SugardaleFoods! We put them in our sizzling hot seat to grill them on their motives! --⚾ pic.twitter.com/NyNLOQcTt2 — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018

We couldn't be more excited to welcome a new mascot to the team! We also can't help but wonder what crazy antics Bacon will get herself into.