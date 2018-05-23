Cleveland Indians Announce New Mascot
Ketchup, Mustard and Onion have some new derby competition!
Move over, Ketchup! There's a new racer in town! The Cleveland Indians have announced that fans will start seeing a new mascot around the ballpark. Meet Bacon, Sugardale's newest addition to the team.
Please welcome our newest @SugardaleFoods friend, BACON!!!!— Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018
You can catch her at the @Indians game making her debut THIS SATURDAY! -------- pic.twitter.com/xVYp6KfxDz
Bacon will begin competing in the beloved Hot Dog Derby -- err, meat derby now? -- on Saturday, May 26th.
Some of the team's current mascots, the Tribe Hot Dogs, took to social media to tease Bacon's arrival late Tuesday.
Hey look! A package has arrived from @SugardaleFoods! Wonder what's inside?! ------ pic.twitter.com/tp3qWf7ygo— Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 22, 2018
But.....but.... @SugardaleFoods, what is it?!— Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 22, 2018
Will it be part of the Hot Dog Derby race this Saturday at the @Indians game?-------- pic.twitter.com/kKCtYthCQq
We found out who was causing all that ruckus in our mascot cage & also sent us that package from @SugardaleFoods! We put them in our sizzling hot seat to grill them on their motives! --⚾ pic.twitter.com/NyNLOQcTt2— Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018
We couldn't be more excited to welcome a new mascot to the team! We also can't help but wonder what crazy antics Bacon will get herself into.