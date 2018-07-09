Five Indians Players Named All-Stars

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez will start the 2018 Major League Baseball game in Washington D.C., and he will be flanked by four teammates.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor, left fielder Michael Brantley, starter Corey Kluber and starter Trevor Bauer were also selected.

Ramirez is in sole possession of 4th place in the major leagues in home runs with 24. This is his second appearance and second consecutive start.

Lindor is not far behind Ramirez in home runs with 23, tied for 5th. 2018 is his third consecutive All-Star Game.

Brantley will also be making his third trip to the mid-summer classic with a .310 batting average through 76 games.

Kluber boasts a 12-4 record with a 2.49 ERA through 19 starts. 2018 will be his third All-Star Game.

Bauer makes his All-Star debut!

The 89th annual MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 17 at 8 PM EST.