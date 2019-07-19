'I Stand For Cookie' T-Shirt Will Raise Money For Pediatric Cancer Research

The Cleveland Indians and Homage announced an ‘I Stand For Cookie’ t-shirt that will be sold in Progressive Field Team Shops and Homage stores to show support for Carlos Carrasco during his fight with chronic myeloid leukemia and raise funds for pediatric cancer research at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The shirt design was inspired by the touching Stand Up To Cancer moment during the 5th inning of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game when Carrasco was surrounded by teammates Brad Hand, Shane Bieber, Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Manager Terry Francona, with signs that read ‘I Stand Up For Cookie.’

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A percentage of all proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for pediatric cancer research. The shirts will be available for purchase starting Saturday, July 20, at Progressive Field Team Shops (limited number available) and Homage stores in Crocker Park and Pinecrest (also online at homage.com).

Carrasco was evaluated earlier this season (June 2) at Cleveland Clinic as a follow-up to abnormalities in his Spring Training blood work.

He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia, and has since been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing activity to tolerance.