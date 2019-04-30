Study Finds Cleveland To Be 10th Most Livable City In U.S. For Minimum Wage Workers
Do you agree with the findings of the study?
April 30, 2019
According to a report from Move.org, Cleveland is one of the most livable cities in the country for minimum wage workers.
Toledo and Cincinnati also ranked in the top ten in the study.
Not surprisingly, San Francisco and New York City ranked as some of the least livable cities in the country because of the high cost of living.
According to the study, to live on minimum wage in Cleveland, you’d only need to work about 23 hours a week.
10 most livable cities for minimum wage earners
- Bakersfield, CA
- Fresno, CA
- Toledo, OH
- Lincoln, NE
- Tucson, AZ
- Cincinnati, OH
- Phoenix, AZ
- Detroit, MI
- Mesa, AZ
- Cleveland, OH
10 least livable cities for minimum wage earners
- San Francisco, CA
- Irvine, CA
- New York City, NY
- Jersey City, NJ
- San Jose, CA
- Austin, TX
- Plano, TX
- Oakland, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Virginia Beach, VA