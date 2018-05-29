Cleveland Ranked 7th Best Sports City For Basketball Fans

According to this November 2017 study from WalletHub, Cleveland was ranked as the 13th best city for sports fans overall, and the 7th best in the country for basketball.

Cleveland was also ranked as the 20th best football city, and 14th best for baseball fans.

The 'experts' ranked U.S. cities based on some of the following criteria for fans:

What makes a good sports city?

To what extent do sports teams reflect the cities they call home?

What are some tips to keep costs down when attending a game?

How have improvements in in-home viewing affected the community nature of fandom? Are there any cities in which this is more prevalent than others?

Go Cavs! Let's bring home an NBA title!