Allegiant Air Adds Sarasota Route To Cleveland Airport

Allegiant Air is adding a new destination out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport ... Sarasota, Florida.

Sarasota flights will start in April and run two times a week on Thursdays and Sundays, for weekend getaways.

Flights are on sale now, with one-way fares going for $55, if you buy them by Wednesday.

Frontier Airlines is also offering service between Cleveland and Sarasota beginning December 10th (Mondays and Fridays).

Allegiant announced a few months ago that it was cutting a significant amount of flights to and from Cleveland. Allegiant flights to Fr. Lauderdale, Destin, New Orleans, Austin, and Phoenix all no longer exist at Hopkins.

The reasoning behind the cuts is believed to be because the airline uses older airplanes, and are in the process of replacing them with a newer fleet.