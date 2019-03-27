Rock & Roll Hall of Fame To Honor Cleveland's Sax Man On Indians Opening Day

Cleveland's Sax Man, Maurice Reedus Jr., passed away last April at the age of 65.

He was a legend that could usually be found playing tunes like the Spiderman theme track on the streets around downtown Cleveland. He'd be out in the Gateway District following the events.

RELATED: Cleveland Indians Announce Home Opener Festivities

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will honor the Sax Man's legacy by playing Reedus' rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame' at the top of the hour from 10 am to 7 pm in speakers placed around downtown Cleveland on Monday, April 1st.

Monday is the Indians home opener, the game scheduled for 4:10 pm.