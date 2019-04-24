Cleveland Ranks Top 10 on American Lung Association's "Most Polluted City" List

The 2019 "State of the Air" report by the American Lung Association unfortunately has Cleveland as the 9th most polluted city.

Cuyahoga County gets an 'F' for high ozone days and a mere 'B' for 24 hour particle pollution.

“Ohio residents should be aware that we’re breathing unhealthy air, driven by emissions from power plants and extreme heat as a result of climate change, placing our health and lives at risk,” said Director of Advocacy of the Lung Association in Ohio Ken Fletcher.

Fresno and Bakersfield (both in California) come in first and second on the most polluted list, while Fairbanks ranks at third.

