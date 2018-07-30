Twilight At The Zoo Is This Friday!
Don't miss the best time you can have at the zoo in Cleveland
July 30, 2018
Twilight at the Zoo is this Friday night at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
The event spotlights local bands playing pop, rock, dance, swing, country and blues. Admission for all partygoers includes cover charge, small bites, complimentary beer, wine and soda.
Don't miss the wildest party of the summer!
General Admission Party: 7:00 p.m. to midnight
Tickets: $85
Here is the list of bands playing on Friday night!
- 1988
- Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean
- Almost Famous
- Armstrong Bearcat
- The Attraxxion
- Billy Likes Soda
- CRAIC
- Disco Inferno
- Faction Cleveland
- Funkology
- Joe Bell & The Swing Lizards
- The Madison Crawl
- Velvet Shake
- Robbing Mary
- Rock the House LIVE!
- Run Avril Run
- Skin & Bones
- Son Gitano
- Twin B Project
Must be 21 and older to attend. Proper ID required. Beer trucks and bars close at 11 p.m. Twilight at the Zoo is a rain or shine event.