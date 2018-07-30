Twilight at the Zoo is this Friday night at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

The event spotlights local bands playing pop, rock, dance, swing, country and blues. Admission for all partygoers includes cover charge, small bites, complimentary beer, wine and soda.

Don't miss the wildest party of the summer!

General Admission Party: 7:00 p.m. to midnight

Tickets: $85

Here is the list of bands playing on Friday night!

1988

Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean

Almost Famous

Armstrong Bearcat

The Attraxxion

Billy Likes Soda

CRAIC

Disco Inferno

Faction Cleveland

Funkology

Joe Bell & The Swing Lizards

The Madison Crawl

Velvet Shake

Robbing Mary

Rock the House LIVE!

Run Avril Run

Skin & Bones

Son Gitano

Twin B Project

Must be 21 and older to attend. Proper ID required. Beer trucks and bars close at 11 p.m. Twilight at the Zoo is a rain or shine event.