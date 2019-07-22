Asian Lantern Festival Extended For Two More Weeks!

Due to popular demand, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it is extending the Asian Lantern Festival presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s for two additional weeks through Sunday, August 11, 2019.

More than 75,000 guests have already enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival that began in late June. This year’s festival expanded on the success of last year’s event with all new lantern displays, additional live performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage and expanded options of culturally-inspired cuisine.

REALTED: Jeremiah & His Family Visit The Asian Lantern Festival At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

“Through the support of our community partners including Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Fifth Third Bank and The Illuminating Company, we were able to bring back a bigger and better Asian Lantern Festival to Northeast Ohio that has seen a tremendous response,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

Initially, the festival was scheduled to end Sunday, July 28. Due to popular demand, the festival will now extend two additional weeks, Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., concluding on Sunday, August 11.

Highlights of this year’s festival include more than 40 all-new lantern displays including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, interactive zones sponsored by The Illuminating Company, an expansive display of Chinese pagodas, a 200-foot-long dragon and more.

Asian Lantern tickets are limited. Purchase in advance online to secure your spot and save. The discounted cost for Zoo members is $15.50 and $18.50 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $50. Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Limited availability tickets can be purchased same-day at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60. Children under 2 are admitted for free. Visit futureforwildlife.org/lanterns.