Cleveland's Best Reactions To 2 Year Anniversary Of Cavs Championship
On the two-year anniversary of the Cavaliers Championship, Cleveland Twitter is reliving the excitement. Here are some of the best tweets from today.
I will never, ever forget this day.— Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) June 19, 2018
Cleveland, you will always be a city of champions to me.https://t.co/yfljRxss4N
2 years ago!!!! NBA CHAMPIONS! I’ll never ever forget this moment! #Cavs #TheLand pic.twitter.com/gkM62otZSB— BeardedRunner (@BeardedRunner23) June 19, 2018
Ahhhhhh, so many emotions all over again watching this. The greatest night I ever had as a sports fan #Cavs #Cleveland #Champions https://t.co/6vLnPRMmGu— GC - 216 (@gcastelli216) June 19, 2018
once and future kings. #neverforget #cavs #ALLIN https://t.co/u97A5Hyuld— d. buu (@dbuu) June 19, 2018
Still one of my favorite videos from the celebration in Cleveland two years ago (from @RyInCBus) #Cavs https://t.co/5U0cQ78Wkk— Jack McCurry (@JMcCurryCLE) June 19, 2018
Best championship night ever!— Lisa (@RollTribe2018) June 19, 2018
❤------❤ #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vo4JeWdTZU
#OTD in 2016: The Block and The Shot lifted the @cavs over the Warriors in the #NBAFinals, making them the 1st ever team to come back from a 3-1 deficit! pic.twitter.com/2lqvxK3yJ0— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 19, 2018
Downtown. June 19th 2016. I was there. Today, you can be too. #Cavs— DZ (@CommonManDZ) June 19, 2018
The Moment the Cleveland Curse was Broken https://t.co/BDi3X8L2Hi via @YouTube
Actual footage of me weeping uncontrollably, #OTD 2 years ago, when the final buzzer sounded for Game 7.— Simmy (Producer) (@simmybeats) June 19, 2018
I will never forget this moment, so long as I live. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5XkKPvSN2r
The warriors blew a 3-1 lead today this date in nba history. #cavs— RDUB (@rsw4224) June 19, 2018
On repeat all day. This was one of the best days of my life #Cleveland #Cavs pic.twitter.com/BVRj8IDeXl— Olivia Adamovich (@aDaMo_fosho2) June 19, 2018
The best day of my life was on this day two years ago! @CAVS NBA CHAMPIONSHIP! Curse broken! Thank you @KingJames , #Cavs 2016 roster , @dg_riff and @cavsdan -- pic.twitter.com/MBxMzvdwJ1— Joe Mo (@JoeMo11) June 19, 2018
Happy 2 year Anniversary, #Cleveland! Don’t ever forget the way you felt on June 17, 2016! #ForeverChampions #CAVS #ChampionshipAnniversary @cavs pic.twitter.com/gsjsgpgXo5— Holly (@lovethebrowns1) June 18, 2018