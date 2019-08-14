Coming Soon: Cinnamon Coke and Spiced Cranberry Sprite
Tempting or terrifying?
Coca-Cola is debuting Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Monday, Sept. 30th. They will available for the rest of the year.
"Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus," Instagram account CandyHunting explained. "Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch."
The Coca-Cola Cinnamon debuted in the UK last year to favorable reviews
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
Stock up while you can. https://t.co/OylcftOOrs— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) August 13, 2019