Coffee Drinkers Are More Likely To Live Longer Than Those Who Don't Drink Coffee!

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association implies that coffee drinkers are 12% more likely to live longer compared to those who don't drink coffee.

The Journal of the American Medical Association also found correlation between coffee drinkers with a decreased risk of Type 2 diabetes and stroke.

It doesn't have to do with the caffeine apparently but because of the chemical compounds in the coffee bean.

So don't hesitate to drink all the coffee in the world this week!