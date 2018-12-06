Coolio to Perform at Halftime of Friday's Cavs Game

Grammy-Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Coolio to Perform Special Halftime Show

THIS Friday, December 7th – Cavs vs. Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. at The Q

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio will perform a special halftime show at the Cavs vs. Sacramento Kings game on Friday, December 7th at Quicken Loans Arena. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Coolio achieved mega success in the mid-to-late 1990s and has sold over 20 million records worldwide. He is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” as well as other hit singles like “Fantastic Voyage” and "C U When U Get There.” Coolio recently became a chef, releasing a cookbook and web series titled “Cookin’ with Coolio.”

For Friday’s game, the Cavs will sport their new 2018-19 City Edition uniforms featuring the Destination Cleveland script “Cleveland” wordmark across the front of the orange and blue jersey. All fans in attendance will receive a miniature “Cleveland” script desk sign.