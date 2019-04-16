Move Over Other Easter Desserts, Costco's 4-Pound Carrot Cake Is Here

Check out this picture of Costco's 4 pound, 10-inch diameter carrot cake!

This carrot cake comes with apricot interior, roasted walnuts, a cream cheese shmear and a finish of carrot cake crumbs on top.

Move over 4 pound pumpkin pie and 5 pound harvest spice cheesecake. This two layer masterpiece is going to rule our Easter weekend.

It will cost you $14, but its perfect for the entire family (or just yourself, we won't judge).