Healthy Homemade Carrot Cake Ready for Easter

Move Over Other Easter Desserts, Costco's 4-Pound Carrot Cake Is Here

Truly scrumptious!

April 16, 2019
Lifestyle
Spring

Check out this picture of Costco's 4 pound, 10-inch diameter carrot cake!

This carrot cake comes with apricot interior, roasted walnuts, a cream cheese shmear and a finish of carrot cake crumbs on top. 

Move over 4 pound pumpkin pie and 5 pound harvest spice cheesecake. This two layer masterpiece is going to rule our Easter weekend.

It will cost you $14, but its perfect for the entire family (or just yourself, we won't judge). 

Mom I’ve got dessert covered for Easter weekend with the fam! I cannot wait to try this new Carrot Walnut Cake from Costco! Featuring an apricot filling and cream cheese icing topped with carrot cake crumbs & toasted walnuts. ---- • • • • • #costco #costcofinds #cakes #costcocake #costcobakery #cake #bakery #carrotcake #costcodeals #costcobuys #costcohaul #costcolove #Easter #spring #dessert #costcoadventure #saturday #KirklandSignature #newitem #theCostcoConnoisseur #GoingToAllTheCostcos

Easter
carrot cake