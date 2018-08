Dan + Shay are currently on the road with Rascal Flatts and they have a stop at Blossom this Friday! Here's a sneak-peek as to what their setlist might look like!

19 You + Me

Nothin' Like You

Alone Together

All to Myself

From the Ground Up

How Not To

Make or Break

Speechless

Can't Stop The Feeling (Justin Timberlake cover)

Tequila

Tickets are still available here.