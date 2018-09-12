© Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Contestants and Pairings Revealed!

September 12, 2018
Here's the list of the Season 27 cast members of Dancing with the Stars

  • Jenna Johnson & Joe Amabile
  • Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch
  • Sasha Farber & Mary Lou Retton
  • Emma Slater & John Schneider
  • Lindsay Arnold & DeMarcus Ware
  • Gleb Savchenko & Nikki Glaser
  • Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones
  • Artem Chigvintsev & Danielle Umstead
  • Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren
  • Witney Carson & Milo Anaheim
  • Cheryl Burke & Juan Pablo Di Pace
  • Brandon Armstrong & Tinashe
  • Val Chmerkovskiy & Nancy McKeon

Which celeb will you be rooting for this season? Better yet, whos is your favorite dancer that you are cheering for no matter what?

