Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Contestants and Pairings Revealed!
We got the dish!
September 12, 2018
Here's the list of the Season 27 cast members of Dancing with the Stars
- Jenna Johnson & Joe Amabile
- Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch
- Sasha Farber & Mary Lou Retton
- Emma Slater & John Schneider
- Lindsay Arnold & DeMarcus Ware
- Gleb Savchenko & Nikki Glaser
- Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones
- Artem Chigvintsev & Danielle Umstead
- Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren
- Witney Carson & Milo Anaheim
- Cheryl Burke & Juan Pablo Di Pace
- Brandon Armstrong & Tinashe
- Val Chmerkovskiy & Nancy McKeon
Which celeb will you be rooting for this season? Better yet, whos is your favorite dancer that you are cheering for no matter what?