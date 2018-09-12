Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Contestants and Pairings Revealed!

Here's the list of the Season 27 cast members of Dancing with the Stars

Jenna Johnson & Joe Amabile

Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch

Sasha Farber & Mary Lou Retton

Emma Slater & John Schneider

Lindsay Arnold & DeMarcus Ware

Gleb Savchenko & Nikki Glaser

Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones

Artem Chigvintsev & Danielle Umstead

Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren

Witney Carson & Milo Anaheim

Cheryl Burke & Juan Pablo Di Pace

Brandon Armstrong & Tinashe

Val Chmerkovskiy & Nancy McKeon

Which celeb will you be rooting for this season? Better yet, whos is your favorite dancer that you are cheering for no matter what?