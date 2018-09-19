Demi Lovato's Mom Speaks Out About Daughter's Overdose

September 24th will mark two months since Demi Lovato's apparent overdose and hospitalization. Just four months prior, the singer celebrated six years of sobriety that took a turn three months later with the release of "Sober," the song that addressed her relapse.

Aside from a brief check-in on Instagram, Lovato has removed herself from the spotlight as she takes time to heal and recover properly.

However, earlier this week, her mother, Dianna De La Garza, has finally opened up about the tragic day in their family's life.

In an interview with Newsmax TV, De La Garza discussed how that day's events still has an impact on her state of mind.

“I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day. I was actually looking at my phone and all these texts started coming in," she said.

The silver lining, however, is that Lovato is doing much better.

“She’s happy, she’s healthy, she’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs," said De La Garza.

We're rooting for you, Demi!