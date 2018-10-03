Get 2 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tickets For $20 For Northeast Ohio Residents!
With ZIP code beginning in 440, 441, 442 or 443!
SPECIAL OFFER - OCTOBER ONLY
Northeast Ohio Residents: 2 tickets for $20!
Available this October only, Northeast Ohio residents can grab two general admission tickets for only $20 at the Rock Hall Box Office. Then check out two featured exhibits.
Must present valid ID at the box office with ZIP code beginning in 440, 441, 442 or 443. One offer per ID presented. More details at rockhall.com/2for20.
Featured Exhibits on display for a limited time:
Stay Tuned: Rock On TV
Rock and Television brought our favorite artists into our living room and changed the way we experienced music.
Artifacts included in Rock On TV include:
- Stage designs from the Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show
- Outfits worn by the Jackson Five during their first live performance of “I Want You Back” on Hollywood Palace
- The acoustic guitar played by Eric Clapton on MTV Unplugged
Part of the Machine: Rock and Pinball
Are you a pinball wizard? "Play" with KISS, Aerosmith & Alice Cooper and check out the instruments that inspired the games.
Several playable machines, plus artifacts that include:
- Peter Criss of KISS’ drum set
- Pete Townshend of the Who’s acoustic guitar used to compose “Pinball Wizard”
- A rare Andy Warhol piece, “Little Electric Chair”
- An electric chair Alice Cooper stage prop used in his 1971 tour across North America and Europe