Disney+ Details, Disney's Streaming Service Further Explained
April 12, 2019
- Disney+ will launch in the US on November 12th, 2019 at $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.
- The global rollout will follow.
- Disney+ has partnerships with Roku as well as PlayStation 4 for streaming; with a release on smart TVs + game consoles coming next.
- 400 movies titles and 7,500 TV episodes will be available from the jump.
- Disney+ will include movies from Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm
- Disney+ is developing several original films and series.
- Disney+ might have an option to bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu at a bargain price.
- Disney is working on live-action remakes of Lady and the Tramp and The Sword in the Stone
- There will be a Christmas comedy called Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, and Timmy Failure,
- All Pixar films will be available within first year of launch, as well as its various digital shorts, including new, original series focused around Toy Storycharacters Forky and Bo Peep.
- Monsters Inc. is also getting a spinoff series.
- High School Musical movies will be available
- Four Marvel Cinematic Universe will be watchable: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World, with Avengers: Endgame following later in the year.
- Disney+ will host original series inspired by Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and the Scarlet Witch.
- An animated series called What If? will imagine alternate Marvel storylines.
- All the Star Wars films, with the exception of Solo and The Last Jedi (to come later). More original Star Wars content in the works
- The first 30 seasons of The Simpsons will also be available on day one.
Here's what the interface would look like:
The first look at the interface of Disney+ has been officially revealed.