Disney+ Details, Disney's Streaming Service Further Explained

Here is what we know about Disney+, the new Disney streaming services

Disney+ will launch in the US on November 12th, 2019 at $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.

The global rollout will follow.

Disney+ has partnerships with Roku as well as PlayStation 4 for streaming; with a release on smart TVs + game consoles coming next.

400 movies titles and 7,500 TV episodes will be available from the jump.

Disney+ will include movies from Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm

Disney+ is developing several original films and series.

Disney+ might have an option to bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu at a bargain price.

Disney is working on live-action remakes of Lady and the Tramp and The Sword in the Stone

There will be a Christmas comedy called Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, and Timmy Failure,

All Pixar films will be available within first year of launch, as well as its various digital shorts, including new, original series focused around Toy Storycharacters Forky and Bo Peep.

Monsters Inc. is also getting a spinoff series.

High School Musical movies will be available

Four Marvel Cinematic Universe will be watchable: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World, with Avengers: Endgame following later in the year.

Disney+ will host original series inspired by Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

An animated series called What If? will imagine alternate Marvel storylines.

All the Star Wars films, with the exception of Solo and The Last Jedi (to come later). More original Star Wars content in the works

The first 30 seasons of The Simpsons will also be available on day one.

Here's what the interface would look like: