'Canstruction' At SouthPark Mall Will Benefit Harvest For Hunger!

Okay Strongsville, it's time to step up and be a Q104 Hunger Hero for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Harvest for Hunger campaign!

From April 5th through April 14th at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, competing teams, led by architects and enginners will showcase their talents by designing giant sculptures made entirely out of canned foods!

You can contribute by donating canned goods.

All of the canned goods will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.